Tibetans 'detained' in camps by Chinese

Video

Lobsang Sangay, the Tibetan president-in-exile says Tibetans are being held in camps similar to the Muslim Uyghur camps in Xinjiang.

He told Hardtalks' Zeinab Badawi: "We do have these camps but not as large as the Uyghurs, so a lot of people are sent for education through labour, imprisonment, detention."

China has denied claims of internment camps in Xinjiang but said some people are receiving "vocational training". A senior official in Xinjiang has said the region is facing the "three evil forces" of terrorism, extremism and separatism.

Mr Sangay, who was given political control by the Dalai Lama in 2011 said the camps in Tibet had been set up by the same Chinese official who set them up in Xinjiang. He has called on the international community to act over Chinese oppression in Tibet.

