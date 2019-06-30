Trump says Kim meeting at DMZ is 'possibility'
Trump 'working hard' to arrange DMZ meeting with Kim

Mr Trump said US and South Korea officials were "working very hard" to try and arrange the historic rendezvous.

He spoke at a press conference alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who will accompany him at the demilitarised zone (DMZ).

