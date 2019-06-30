Trump crosses into North Korea

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump and Kim Jong-un meet at Korean demilitarised zone
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump met in Panmunjom, the so-called truce village inside the border zone, where negotiations between South and North Korea have often taken place.
President Trump said: "Stepping across that line was a great honour".
30 Jun 2019
