Taliban launch gun and bomb attack in Kabul
The Taliban have detonated a huge car bomb in the capital, Kabul, killing at least three people and injuring many others.

Gunmen then stormed a government building and engaged in a fierce gun battle with security forces.

Many of the wounded were schoolchildren, officials said.

  • 01 Jul 2019
