The market that ‘steps aside’ for trains
Vendors have been selling goods at the Maeklong Station market, southwest of Bangkok, for more than a century.

But up to eight times a day they have to pull down their awnings to make way for trains that run straight through the market.

The BBC Travel Show’s Mike Corey finds out more.

  • 17 Jul 2019
