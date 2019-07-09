How replanting mangroves brought back shellfish

Video

The Samut Songkhram province of Thailand has seen an amazing transformation in its ecosystem.

The shellfish, shrimps and crabs that thrive in the environment were under threat a few decades ago after industrial shrimp farming left the mangrove forests decimated.

But a massive mangrove-planting campaign - which had royal backing - has helped restore the area which is now part of the Khlong Khon Mangrove Conservation Center.

The Travel Show's Mike Corey reports.

