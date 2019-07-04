Heavy rains in Japan cause landslides and floods

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Heavy rains in Japan cause deadly landslides and floods
Heavy rains in southern Japan have eased after landslides killed two people.
Authorities have maintained evacuation orders in place, warning that there is a risk of more landslides.
Since Friday, some areas of Kyushu received as much as 1,000mm of rain, more than double the usual volume, according to public broadcaster NHK.
-
04 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-48871272/heavy-rains-in-japan-cause-deadly-landslides-and-floodsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window