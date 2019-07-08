Cricket 'changed my life'
Video

From life on the streets to Lord's cricket ground

Anjali is 15 and grew up on the streets of Kolkata, India. She was selected to play in the Street Child Cricket World Cup, which brings together children from across the world to play at the famous Lord's cricket ground.

  • 08 Jul 2019