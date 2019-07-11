Media player
'We fell in love on the dance floor’
Taiwan has been declared polio free since 2000 and some of the last polio survivors have decided to band together to dance wheelchair ballroom dancing.
Each year, Vincent and Ivy put on their dresses and suits to compete around the world.
11 Jul 2019
