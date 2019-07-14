Monsoon floods rip through north-east India

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Deadly monsoon causes destruction in north-east India
At least 11 people have been killed in monsoon floods in north-east India.
The monsoon hits the region hard each year, resulting in widespread death and destruction.
Separately in Nepal, officials say at least 50 people have died and dozens more are missing.
14 Jul 2019
