Monsoon displaces millions in India
Monsoon rains have displaced almost two million in the northern Indian state of Bihar and around 1.7 million people in Assam.

The monsoons hit the region hard every year, resulting in widespread death and destruction.

Storms and floods in Nepal, Bangladesh and India have already killed more than 130 people this year.

  • 15 Jul 2019
