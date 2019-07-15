Monsoon displaces millions in India

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Monsoon rains displace millions in India
Monsoon rains have displaced almost two million in the northern Indian state of Bihar and around 1.7 million people in Assam.
The monsoons hit the region hard every year, resulting in widespread death and destruction.
Storms and floods in Nepal, Bangladesh and India have already killed more than 130 people this year.
-
15 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window