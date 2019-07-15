Protesters and police clash in Hong Kong
Video

Hong Kong protests: Clashes in shopping mall

Riot police and protesters clashed in a Hong Kong shopping mall, following demonstrations.

Weeks of anti-government unrest show no sign of stopping.

The protests were sparked by a proposed extradition bill which would allow people to be sent to China for trial.

