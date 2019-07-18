Kyoto Animation studio on fire

Media player
Kyoto Animation: Deadly fire at famed studio
At least 10 people have died in a suspected arson attack at a famed animation studio in Kyoto, Japan.
Local police say they believe a man broke into the Kyoto Animation studio and threw an unidentified liquid.
