Pro-China Hong Kong protester calls BBC reporter 'fake news' during broadcast
The BBC's China correspondent Stephen McDonell has been interrupted on air by pro-Beijing protesters in Hong Kong.
There have been mass demonstrations in the city in recent weeks against a proposed extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to China for trial.
This weekend is seeing mass protests by both pro- and anti-China demonstrators in Hong Kong.
20 Jul 2019
