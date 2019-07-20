'Fake news': BBC correspondent heckled in Hong Kong
Pro-China Hong Kong protester calls BBC reporter 'fake news' during broadcast

The BBC's China correspondent Stephen McDonell has been interrupted on air by pro-Beijing protesters in Hong Kong.

There have been mass demonstrations in the city in recent weeks against a proposed extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to China for trial.

This weekend is seeing mass protests by both pro- and anti-China demonstrators in Hong Kong.

  • 20 Jul 2019
