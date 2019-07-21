Hong Kong protests: 'Riot police are moving in'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong protests: graffiti, tear gas and riot police

Thousands of people are marching in Hong Kong in the latest of a series of protests by pro-democracy campaigners.

Protesters ignored the designated finish line, continuing on to China's government headquarters in Hong Kong, where anti-China graffiti was sprayed.

The BBC's Stephen McDonell was amid the pro-democracy protesters as tear gas began to be fired.

  • 21 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Heckled BBC reporter dismisses fake news claim