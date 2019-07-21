Hong Kong protests: 'Riot police are moving in'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong protests: graffiti, tear gas and riot police
Thousands of people are marching in Hong Kong in the latest of a series of protests by pro-democracy campaigners.
Protesters ignored the designated finish line, continuing on to China's government headquarters in Hong Kong, where anti-China graffiti was sprayed.
The BBC's Stephen McDonell was amid the pro-democracy protesters as tear gas began to be fired.
-
21 Jul 2019
