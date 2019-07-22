Media player
Hong Kong protests: Armed mob storms Yuen Long station
Dozens of masked men armed with batons stormed a train station in the Hong Kong district of Yuen Long on Sunday.
Footage posted on social media showed the masked men, all in white T-shirts, violently attacking people on platforms and inside train carriages.
Forty-five people were injured, with one person in a critical condition.
Read more: Hong Kong reels from armed mob violence
22 Jul 2019
