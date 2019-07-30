Pakistan military plane crash destroys homes

Media player
Pakistan military plane crash reduces buildings to rubble
A Pakistan military plane has crashed in a residential area in the city of Rawalpindi, killing more than a dozen people.
30 Jul 2019
