Japan lawmakers with severe disabilities take seats in parliament
Two lawmakers in wheelchairs have taken their seats in Japan’s parliament, becoming the first severely disabled politicians to do so in the country.
Yasuhiko Funago and Eiko Kimura, who both have serious paralysis, won seats in last month’s upper house elections.
Flanked by their carers, the pair were filmed by the media as they entered Japan’s parliament for the first time on Thursday.
The upper house underwent special modifications to cater for their use of reclining wheelchairs.
01 Aug 2019
