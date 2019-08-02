Korean man smashes Japanese car in protest
South Korean man smashes Japanese car in protest

Japan has removed South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners in a move described by South Korea as an "all-out declaration of economic war".

Tokyo's trading restrictions will affect supplies critical to Seoul's tech industry.

The trade spat has been fuelled by a diplomatic dispute over compensation for wartime labour.

On 23 July in Incheon, north-west South Korea, a man was seen smashing his Japanese-made car in protest.

