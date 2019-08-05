Media player
Beauty vlogger Dawn Lee on why she's sharing her cancer journey
Korean beauty vlogger Dawn Lee was diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, in February.
The 29-year-old has been sharing her experience of chemotherapy on YouTube, with one video attracting almost four million views.
She told the BBC she was worried at first about sharing content that was not "pretty", but hoped her videos would help others in a similar situation.
Produced by Olivia Lang and Julie Yoonnyung Lee. Filmed by Junseo Yang.
