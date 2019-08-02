Anxious wait for Jakarta residents after quake

Media player
Indonesia earthquake: Jakarta residents wait outdoors
Indonesia's authorities have urged people living near the coast to move to higher ground after a powerful earthquake off the island of Java.
The quake was felt as far away as the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, where residents fled their homes.
