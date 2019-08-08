Earthquake caught on cat cam

Media player
6.0 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan caught on night camera
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has struck north-eastern coast of Taiwan, according to the island's weather bureau.
The quake shook buildings and cut power in around 2,000 buildings. There were no immediate reports of destruction or injuries.
08 Aug 2019
