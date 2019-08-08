Earthquake caught on cat cam
6.0 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan caught on night camera

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has struck north-eastern coast of Taiwan, according to the island's weather bureau.

The quake shook buildings and cut power in around 2,000 buildings. There were no immediate reports of destruction or injuries.

