Laser protest lights up Hong Kong Space Museum

Hong Kong demonstrators use laser pointers in anti-government protest
Hundreds of people gathered outside Hong Kong's Space Museum on Wednesday night to carry out a protest using laser pointers.
It followed the arrest of a student for possessing what police called an "offensive weapon" after he was found with several of the devices.
08 Aug 2019
