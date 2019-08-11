Media player
'Hong Kong not suitable for children'
There have been ten consecutive weekends of pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong.
But while many have involved tear gas and violent clashes between police and protestors - this is not the full story.
In the latest peaceful rally, parents and their children have taken to the streets .
Video by Simon Atkinson. Filmed by Danny Bull.
11 Aug 2019
