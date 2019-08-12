'It used to be bustling during Eid'

Media player
Eid al-Adha marked in Indian-administered Kashmir
Officials in Indian-administered Kashmir say the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha was celebrated in an atmosphere of peace, although some protests were reported in the Soura area of the city.
Indian-administered Kashmir has been under lockdown since India revoked its special status.
People were told to go to smaller mosques in their neighbourhood rather than larger mosques.
12 Aug 2019
