Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong: 'The riot police are running in'
Pro-democracy protests are continuing in Hong Kong, with clashes between police and demonstrators becoming more frequent.
The BBC's Stephen McDonell was amid the crowds and saw the new quick-moving tactics of the Hong Kong riot police against protesters.
-
17 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window