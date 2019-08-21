New Zealand MP’s baby held by speaker in debate
Video

The baby son of an MP in New Zealand was cradled by the speaker of the House of Representatives during a debate in parliament.

Labour MP for Tāmati Coffey attended parliament with his new-born baby boy, Tūtānekai Smith-Coffey, after returning from paternity leave.

Speaker Trevor Mallard held the baby, who was born in July via a surrogate mother, as he presided over a debate.

