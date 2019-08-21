The ‘parkour mindset’/ ‘Parkour is a way of facing your fears’
For “free runner” Raven Cruz, parkour is about overcoming obstacles, pushing your body and your mind to overcome them.

He teaches children in his local park how to land on their feet, focus their minds and bodies, to learn about self-motivation and give them self-confidence.

