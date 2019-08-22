Papuans protest for independence

Video

Hundreds of protesters held a rally near the Indonesian presidential palace in Jakarta after numerous riots and demonstrations brought several Papuan cities to a standstill over recent days.

Papua, which is divided into two provinces, Papua and West Papua, has seen numerous buildings being torched, including a jail and a market.

The protests are in response to claims of racism against Papuan students during Independence Day celebrations in the Javanese city of Surabaya.

The government has deployed more than 1000 additional soldiers and shut internet services in the region to "restore security".

Indonesian president Joko Widodo has called for peace, adding that the government will try to look after "the honour and welfare of all people in Papua and West Papua".