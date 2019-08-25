Media player
Women hit back at 'slut-shaming'
When Philippine Senator Risa Hontiveros was criticised on social media over a dress she wore, she hit back, and was applauded on social media.
She is one of many high-profile women who have hit back at critics over what they choose to wear.
25 Aug 2019
