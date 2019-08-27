Seoul's over-65s disco 'like medicine' for seniors
A daytime disco for over-65s in the Korean capital Seoul is giving seniors a new lease of life.

The event is the first of its kind organised by the local government and aims to tackle loneliness and dementia in the rapidly ageing country.

