Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Seoul's over-65s disco 'like medicine' for seniors
A daytime disco for over-65s in the Korean capital Seoul is giving seniors a new lease of life.
The event is the first of its kind organised by the local government and aims to tackle loneliness and dementia in the rapidly ageing country.
Produced by Olivia Lang and Julie Yoonnyung Lee. Filmed by Youjin Do and Olivia Lang.
-
27 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window