Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sailing into a vast sea of pumice rock in the Pacific Ocean
Shannon Lenz and Tom Whitehead were sailing in the Pacific Ocean in early August when they encountered a large patch of floating pumice.
The "raft" of volcanic rocks, likely to have formed from an underwater eruption, stretches over 150 sq km (93 sq miles) and is currently drifting westward through the Pacific, scientists say.
-
26 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-49470836/sailing-into-a-vast-sea-of-pumice-rock-in-the-pacific-oceanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window