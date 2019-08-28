Who is Maria Ressa?

Video

Maria Ressa is a veteran journalist from the Philippines - and an outspoken critic of President Duterte.

She's been arrested twice this year, accused of 'cyber libel', violating security laws and corporate tax evasion.

Ms Ressa - who is being represented by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney - says the arrests and threats online are attempts by the government to silence her.

The Philippines government says the rule of law has been followed "every step of the way" in her case.

A film for 100 Women . This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.