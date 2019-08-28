Ex-Malaysian PM's second fraud trial begins

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Najib Razak : Ex-Malaysia PM's second fraud trial begins
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has gone on trial again over an alleged multibillion-dollar fraud involving the state fund 1MDB.
Prosecutors say he received and covered up illegal transfers of at least $550m (£448m) between 2011 and 2014.
Mr Najib has denied any wrongdoing.
-
28 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-49493890/najib-razak-ex-malaysia-pm-s-second-fraud-trial-beginsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window