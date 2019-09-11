Media player
Freediving to relax: ‘All you can hear is your heartbeat’
Michael Lazaro is a doctor who works in Manila – to get away from the fast-paced city lifestyle he goes freediving, to connect to nature and clear his mind.
Freediving involves diving without a mask and is a dangerous sport – but Michael finds it relaxing. “When you emerge, it’s like you are born again,” he says.
Produced by Olive Faure and Johanna Lagman
Filmed by Manny Pelayo
11 Sep 2019
