Blue-dyed water fired at Hong Kong protesters
Hong Kong: Blue-dyed water fired at protesters by police

Hong Kong police used water cannon to fire blue-coloured water at protesters who defied a police ban and marched through the city.

An event to mark five years since Beijing ruled out fully democratic elections was banned by officials and called off by organisers.

  • 31 Aug 2019
