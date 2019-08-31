Blue-dyed water fired at Hong Kong protesters

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong: Blue-dyed water fired at protesters by police
Hong Kong police used water cannon to fire blue-coloured water at protesters who defied a police ban and marched through the city.
An event to mark five years since Beijing ruled out fully democratic elections was banned by officials and called off by organisers.
Read more: Hong Kong anti-government protests
-
31 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-49536000/hong-kong-blue-dyed-water-fired-at-protesters-by-policeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window