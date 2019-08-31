'An act of defiance'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hong Kong: Blue-dyed water fired at protesters by police

Hong Kong police used water cannon to fire blue-dyed water at protesters at a march in the city.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 31 Aug 2019