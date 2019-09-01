Pro-democracy protesters block Hong Kong airport
Hong Kong: Protestors action leads to blocked roads and cancelled trains

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have blocked roads to the territory's airport, disrupting the operation of the major Asian transport hub.

Trains to the airport were halted and roads blocked. Passengers had to walk to the terminal. Most flights operated as normal, but delays were reported.

