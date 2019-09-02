Media player
Hong Kong students rally
Secondary school and university students have boycotted classes in Hong Kong as protests enter their 14th consecutive week.
Organisers said 10,000 pupils from 200 secondary schools did not turn up for the first day for the new school year.
02 Sep 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window