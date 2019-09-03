Medical waste strewn across Karachi's beach

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pakistan beach filmed covered in syringes and medical waste
Shaniera Akram has shared a video of dozens of syringes washed up on the Pakistani city of Karachi's shoreline.
The mother-of-three shared the footage as she called for Clifton Beach to be closed off so it could be cleaned.
-
03 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-49570872/pakistan-beach-filmed-covered-in-syringes-and-medical-wasteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window