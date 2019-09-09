'Cheerobics saved my life'

Media player
‘Age is just a number’ for senior cheerobics team
A group of Korean women in their 70s have found new freedom in their older age in 'cheerobics', a mixture of cheerleading and aerobics.
With pom poms and matching pink uniforms, they perform choreographed routines to K-pop, taking part in public shows and local competitions.
09 Sep 2019
