How Japan's appetite for watching whales is growing
Japan resumed commercial whaling this year, hunting the marine giants for the first time in more than 30 years.
But evidence suggests that there may now be more of a future in watching whales rather than eating them.
Rupert Wingfield-Hayes went to find humpback whales in their nursery, 1,000km off the coast of Japan.
08 Sep 2019
