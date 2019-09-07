Media player
Typhoon Lingling batters Korean peninsula
Typhoon Lingling has arrived in North Korea where it threatens to damage crops already devastated by a severe drought.
The storm earlier made landfall in South Korea with high winds and heavy rain that left three people dead and caused widespread power cuts.
07 Sep 2019
