Sri Lanka elephant runs amok in parade
At least 17 people were injured at a religious procession in Kotte, Sri Lanka when two elephants ran amok, according to local reports.

Footage captured by a local news outlet showed one of the elephants running down a street.

  • 09 Sep 2019
