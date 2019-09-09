Sri Lanka elephant runs amok in parade

Media player
Sri Lanka elephant runs amok in religious procession
At least 17 people were injured at a religious procession in Kotte, Sri Lanka when two elephants ran amok, according to local reports.
Footage captured by a local news outlet showed one of the elephants running down a street.
09 Sep 2019
