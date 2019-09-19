Media player
Afghanistan conflict: The young face of a brutal war
This week the BBC released new research on the conflict in Afghanistan – tracing every conflict-related death in the month of August.
According to the data that was gathered, on average, more than a dozen civilians died every day.
The BBC spent a month visiting one of the country's busiest hospitals in the southern city of Kandahar.
Secunder Kermani reports.
