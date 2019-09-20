The man who stopped a mega-dam and saved Borneo's rainforest
A man who led a successful campaign to stop a mega-dam being built in Borneo's rainforest has been awarded a top environmental prize.
Peter Kallang spent years raising awareness of the plans among indigenous communities in the Malaysian state of Sarawak, and the wider world.
After a five year campaign the government eventually cancelled the project.
Peter has now been honoured with the 2019 Seacology Prize which is awarded to people for protecting island environments.
