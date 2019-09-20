Video

A man who led a successful campaign to stop a mega-dam being built in Borneo's rainforest has been awarded a top environmental prize.

Peter Kallang spent years raising awareness of the plans among indigenous communities in the Malaysian state of Sarawak, and the wider world.

Peter has now been honoured with the 2019 Seacology Prize which is awarded to people for protecting island environments.

