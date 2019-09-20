Media player
Gulalai Ismail: 'I never wanted to leave Pakistan'
Human rights activist Gulalai Ismail has said she never wanted to leave Pakistan - but felt she had no choice.
The 32-year-old campaigner spoke out after arriving in the US.
20 Sep 2019
