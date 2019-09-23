Media player
Indonesia haze: 'I'm worried about my baby's health'
Kalimantan is one of the worst-hit areas in Indonesia as a smoky haze, caused by deliberately-set forest and peatland fires, blankets the region.
Some locals are seeking refuge in emergency shelters known as "oxygen houses", while others are taking matters into the hands and fighting the fires themselves.
Interviews by Rivan Dwiastono and Haryo Wirawan. Produced by Tessa Wong.
