'I'm worried about my baby's health'

Video

Kalimantan is one of the worst-hit areas in Indonesia as a smoky haze, caused by deliberately-set forest and peatland fires, blankets the region.

Some locals are seeking refuge in emergency shelters known as "oxygen houses", while others are taking matters into the hands and fighting the fires themselves.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.